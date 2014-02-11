版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 03:12 BJT

Olympics-Snowboarding-Men's halfpipe finals results

Feb 11 Men's snowboarding halfpipe finals
results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
 
 Rank  Name                                 Run 2       Best
                                            score      score
    1  Iouri Podladtchikov (Switzerland)    94.75      94.75
    2  Ayumu Hirano (Japan)                 93.50      93.50
    3  Taku Hiraoka (Japan)                 92.25      92.25
    4  Shaun White (U.S.)                   90.25      90.25
    5  David Habluetzel (Switzerland)       88.50      88.50
    6  Yiwei Zhang (China)                  58.50      87.25
    7  Wancheng Shi (China)                 25.00      81.00
    8  Tim-Kevin Ravnjak (Slovenia)         16.50      72.25
    9  Kent Callister (Australia)           68.50      68.50
   10  Danny Davis (U.S.)                   45.25      53.00
   11  Christian Haller (Switzerland)       51.50      51.50
   12  Gregory Bretz (U.S.)                 26.50      26.50
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
