Olympics-Snowboarding-Cracked helmet gets a home in museum

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Sarka Pancochova's smashed helmet was one of the images of the first week of the Winter Olympics but the Czech snowboarder had no desire to retain a memento of her spectacular crash at the Extreme Park.
Pancochova missed her landing from a big jump in the women's slopestyle final on Sunday, slamming the back of her head onto the snow in nasty fall and splitting the custom-made silver helmet apart.
Remarkably, the 23-year-old was able to walk away from the fall and, after medical tests, was declared fit to show off her daredevil skills in the halfpipe event on Wednesday.
"It really wasn't that bad," she told Reuters. "It's mostly my neck that is sore from whipping back, but my head is fine, I was really surprised I didn't have any headaches.
"I gave the helmet to my doctor back in the Czech Republic, he has a little museum of things and he's going to put it there."
Pancochova, back in her regulation helmet with black tape covering the names of her sponsors to fit in with Olympic rules, failed to progress from the semi-finals in halfpipe on Wednesday. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.