Olympics-Snowboarding-American White withdraws from slopestyle

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
ROSA KHUTOR Russia Feb 5 Double halfpipe Olympic champion Shaun White has pulled out of the slopestyle event at the Sochi Games, U.S. Snowboarding said on Wednesday.
"Olympic champion Shaun White announced late Wednesday Sochi time that he was withdrawing from slopestyle to keep his focus on winning an unprecedented third straight gold for Team USA in halfpipe," U.S. Snowboarding said in a statement on its website (www.ussnowboarding.com).
White won the 2006 and 2010 halfpipe titles. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.