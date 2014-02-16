Olympics-Snowboarding-Women's cross final result

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 16 Women's snowboarding cross final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name 1 Eva Samkova (Czech Republic) 2 Dominique Maltais (Canada) 3 Chloe Trespeuch (France) 4 Faye Gulini (U.S.) 5 Alexandra Jekova (Bulgaria) 6 Michela Moioli (Italy) 7 Lindsey Jacobellis (U.S.) 8 Belle Brockhoff (Australia) 9 Zoe Gillings (Britain) 10 Simona Meiler (Switzerland) 11 Nelly Moenne Loccoz (France) 12 Susanne Moll (Austria) 13 Sandra Daniela Gerber (Switzerland) 14 Isabel Clark Ribeiro 15 Deborah Anthonioz (France) 16 Raffaella Brutto (Italy) 17 Charlotte Bankes (France) 18 Torah Bright (Australia) 19 Maria Ramberger (Austria) 20 Bell Berghuis (Netherlands) 21 Maelle Ricker (Canada) 22 Yuka Fujimori (Japan) 23 Jacqueline Hernandez (U.S.) 23 Helene Olafsen (Norway) (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.