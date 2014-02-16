版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 18:28 BJT

Olympics-Snowboarding-Women's cross final result

Feb 16 Women's snowboarding cross final result
at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
 
 Rank   Name
 1      Eva Samkova (Czech Republic)
 2      Dominique Maltais (Canada)
 3      Chloe Trespeuch (France)
 4      Faye Gulini (U.S.) 
 5      Alexandra Jekova (Bulgaria)
 6      Michela Moioli (Italy)
 7      Lindsey Jacobellis (U.S.) 
 8      Belle Brockhoff (Australia)
 9      Zoe Gillings (Britain)
 10     Simona Meiler (Switzerland)
 11     Nelly Moenne Loccoz (France)
 12     Susanne Moll (Austria)
 13     Sandra Daniela Gerber (Switzerland)
 14     Isabel Clark Ribeiro 
 15     Deborah Anthonioz (France)
 16     Raffaella Brutto (Italy)
 17     Charlotte Bankes (France)
 18     Torah Bright (Australia)
 19     Maria Ramberger (Austria)
 20     Bell Berghuis (Netherlands)
 21     Maelle Ricker (Canada)
 22     Yuka Fujimori (Japan)
 23     Jacqueline Hernandez (U.S.) 
 23     Helene Olafsen (Norway)
 

 (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)
