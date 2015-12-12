Olympics-South Africa grab Rio Games soccer ticket

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAKAR Dec 12 Goalkeeper Jody February saved four penalties as South Africa grabbed the last African ticket to the men's football tournament at next year's Olympic Games by defeating hosts Senegal at the African Under-23 Championships on Saturday.
February made a 78th minute stop from a Moussa Wague penalty to ensure a goalless draw in the tournament's third place play-off and then saved three kicks in the post-match penalty shootout which South Africa won 3-1.
The top three finishers at the tournament qualify for the Rio Games. Algeria and Nigeria booked their passage on Wednesday when they won their respective semi-final matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday