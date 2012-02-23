Olympics-Olyroos optimistic despite failing to reach London

Feb 23 Australia Olympic coach Aurelio
Vidmar has said that missing out on qualifying for the Games for
the first time in 28 years would not plunge the future of the
Socceroos into crisis.
"The players are devastated," Vidmar told Australia's AAP
news agency on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat in the United Arab
Emirates ended their slim London qualification chances.
"It would have been a big thing to go and represent your
country and play at the Olympics, but it's not to be."
Australia's 'Olyroos' needed a win in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday
to keep their hopes alive but the loss left them winless in five
games and still searching for their first goal.
"It was those small details, which end up being pretty big
ones when you can't score," said Vidmar, left scratching to come
up with positives for a nightmare qualifying campaign.
Beating Iraq next month would be scant consolation after
Vidmar's under-23 side ensured they be the first since 1984 not
to represent Australia at the Olympics.
With few players coming through to replace Australia's
ageing senior squad, Vidmar sought to quash fears of a drop-off
for the Socceroos when the likes of Mark Schwarzer, Tim Cahill,
Lucas Neill, Harry Kewell and Brett Emerton retire.
"Really not too many went on to senior selection anyway,"
Vidmar said, referring to the past two Olympic squads and doing
little to allay concerns.
"We feel there's a few in this squad that can go on to
senior football," added Vidmar, also assistant to Socceroos
coach Holger Osieck.
"But it's still yet to be seen. There's a fair bit of work
they have to get through. It's a bit premature to think that the
game or the national team are going to be in bad shape.
"We're just going to have to wait and see how they all come
up."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)
