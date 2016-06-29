Soccer-Neymar, Douglas Costa named in Brazil's Olympic squad

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Barcelona's Neymar and Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa were chosen as over-age players for Brazil's Olympic squad on Wednesday in a selection packed with striking firepower.
Gabriel Barbosa, the teenage Santos striker who scored on his Brazil debut last month, was also included as one of five forwards, along with Gremio's Luan and Gabriel Jesus, the coveted young Palmeiras striker.
The other over-age player is Palmeiras goalkeeper Fernando Prass, coach Rogerio Micale told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil named 18 players, 11 of whom play for Brazilian clubs, and will call up another four before the July 18 deadline.
Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, Rafinha Alcantara of Barcelona and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos were also included.
Brazil are attempting to win the Olympic gold medal, the only major title they have never won, at their home Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.
They will face South Africa, Iraq and Denmark in the opening stage. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.