Olympics-Lights go out on Brazil ahead of friendly match

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Olympic soccer team trained in the headlights of a lorry on Monday after the floodlights failed at their training ground, local news media reported.
Officials called for a truck to be parked alongside the pitch after the lights went out at the Engenheiro Araripe stadium, allowing the players to practice ahead of Thursday's friendly against Nigeria.
The match is being played in Espirito Santo, a small coastal state where no games were held during the 2014 World Cup. Brazil built or renovated 12 stadiums for the competition.
Rafinha Alcantara (Barcelona), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) and Felipe Anderson (Lazio) are among the biggest names in a squad that will try to win Olympic gold for the first time in August in Rio de Janeiro. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday