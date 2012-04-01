Olympics-Mexico, Honduras to represent CONCACAF soccer in London

Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
April 1 Mexico and Honduras have booked tickets to the Olympic men's soccer tournament in London in July after reaching Monday's final of CONCACAF qualifying.
In Saturday's semi-finals, Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in Kansas City to return to the Games for the 10th time after last taking part in Athens in 2004.
The Mexicans missed out on the 2008 Beijing Games when their coach was former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez who lost his job as a result.
Honduras won their semi-final 3-2 after extra-time against El Salvador in Kansas City and will go to their third Olympic soccer event.
The Olympic tournament kicks off on July 25, two days before the official opening of the London Games. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.