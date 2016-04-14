Olympics-Brazil get South Africa, Denmark, Iraq in Rio draw

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 Hosts Brazil were pitted against South Africa, Iraq and Denmark when the draw for the Olympic soccer tournament was made on Thursday.
Brazil, who have been world champions at every level bar the Olympics, begin their campaign against South Africa in Brasilia, one of six host cities for the competition.
"All the teams will find it difficult but we are very confident and hope Brazil can win the gold medal," said former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho after helping with the draw.
Three players over the age of 23 are permitted to take part for each team and Brazil are in talks with Barcelona to free striker Neymar.
Holders Mexico were drawn with Germany, Fiji and South Korea.
In the women's tournament, Brazil will face Sweden, China and South Africa.
United States, who have won four of the five Olympic titles, were drawn to face France, New Zealand and Colombia. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.