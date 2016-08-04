版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group A results

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group A results in Brasilia on Thursday. 
Brazil 0 South Africa 0  
Iraq   0 Denmark      0  
STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F A Pts 
1.  South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
1=. Iraq         1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
1=. Denmark      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
1=. Brazil       1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Denmark v South Africa (2200)  
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil  v Iraq         (0100)

