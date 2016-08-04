版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 06:53 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group D results

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Portugal 2 Argentina 0  
Honduras 3 Algeria   2  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Portugal  1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
2. Honduras  1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
3. Algeria   1 0 0 1 2 3 0   
4. Argentina 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Honduras  v Portugal (1800)  
Argentina v Algeria  (2100)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐