2016年 8月 5日 星期五 08:51 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group C results

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group C results in Salvador on Thursday. 
Fiji   0 South Korea 8  
Mexico 2 Germany     2  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  South Korea 1 1 0 0 8 0 3   
2.  Mexico      1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
2=. Germany     1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
4.  Fiji        1 0 0 1 0 8 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Fiji    v Mexico      (1600)  
Germany v South Korea (1900)

