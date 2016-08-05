版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 10:55 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group B results

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group B results in Manaus on Thursday. 
Nigeria 5 Japan    4  
Sweden  2 Colombia 2  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Nigeria  1 1 0 0 5 4 3   
2.  Sweden   1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
2=. Colombia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
4.  Japan    1 0 0 1 4 5 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sweden v Nigeria  (2200)  
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan  v Colombia (0100)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐