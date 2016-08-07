版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group C results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group C results in Salvador on Sunday. 
Germany 3 South Korea 3  
Fiji    1 Mexico      5  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. South Korea 2 1 1 0 11 3  4   
2. Mexico      2 1 1 0 7  3  4   
3. Germany     2 0 2 0 5  5  2   
4. Fiji        2 0 0 2 1  13 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany     v Fiji   (1900) Belo Horizonte 
South Korea v Mexico (1900) Brasilia

