版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 07:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group D results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Argentina 2 Algeria  1  
Honduras  1 Portugal 2  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Portugal  2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
2. Honduras  2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
3. Argentina 2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
4. Algeria   2 0 0 2 3 5 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Algeria   v Portugal (1600) Belo Horizonte 
Argentina v Honduras (1600) Brasilia

