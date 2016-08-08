版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group A results in Brasilia on Sunday. 
Brazil  0 Iraq         0  
Denmark 1 South Africa 0  
STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Denmark      2 1 1 0 1 0 4   
2.  Iraq         2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
2=. Brazil       2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
4.  South Africa 2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Denmark      v Brazil (0100) Salvador  
South Africa v Iraq   (0100) Sao Paulo

