版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 10:57 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group B results in Manaus on Sunday. 
Japan  2 Colombia 2  
Sweden 0 Nigeria  1  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Nigeria  2 2 0 0 6 4 6   
2. Colombia 2 0 2 0 4 4 2   
3. Japan    2 0 1 1 6 7 1   
4. Sweden   2 0 1 1 2 3 1   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Colombia v Nigeria (2200) Sao Paulo 
Japan    v Sweden  (2200) Salvador

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐