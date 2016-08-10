版本:
Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group D results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group D results in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday. 
Argentina 1 Honduras 1  
Algeria   1 Portugal 1  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Portugal  3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
2. Honduras  3 1 1 1 5 5 4   
3. Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
4. Algeria   3 0 1 2 4 6 1

