Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group C results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group C results in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday. 
South Korea 1  Mexico 0  
Germany     10 Fiji   0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. South Korea 3 2 1 0 12 3  7   
2. Germany     3 1 2 0 15 5  5   
3. Mexico      3 1 1 1 7  4  4   
4. Fiji        3 0 0 3 1  23 0

