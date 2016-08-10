版本:
Olympics-Soccer-Men's Group B results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer Group B results in Salvador on Wednesday. 
Colombia 2 Nigeria 0  
Japan    1 Sweden  0  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Nigeria  3 2 0 1 6 6 6   
2. Colombia 3 1 2 0 6 4 5   
3. Japan    3 1 1 1 7 7 4   
4. Sweden   3 0 1 2 2 4 1

