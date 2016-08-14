版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 10:57 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Soccer-Men's quarterfinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's soccer quarterfinal results in Sao Paulo on Saturday. 
Brazil beat Colombia 2-0 (1-0)      
Honduras beat South Korea 1-0 (0-0) 
Nigeria beat Denmark 2-0 (1-0)      
Germany beat Portugal 4-0 (1-0)

