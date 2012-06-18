版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 00:28 BJT

Olympics-Morocco soccer team can use Belgian player

RABAT, June 18 Midfielder Omar El Kaddouri has been cleared to represent Morocco in next month's London Olympic soccer tournament despite having previously played for Belgium's under-21 team.

An application by El Kaddouri and the Morocco Football Federation to switch his nationality has been granted, a spokesman for world soccer's ruling body FIFA said on Monday.

According to media reports Italian champions Juventus are negotiating to sign the 21-year-old Brussels-born player, whose parents are from the north African country, from Brescia on a four-year contract.

El Kaddouri has been playing in Italy since leaving Anderlecht at the age of 17.

Morocco take on Honduras, Japan and Spain in Olympic Group D in Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)

