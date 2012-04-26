Soccer-Olympic football should be for amateurs - Seaman

LONDON, April 26 Former England goalkeeper David
Seaman has poured cold water on the Olympic soccer tournament,
saying only amateur players should be eligible to compete for
gold.
"I don't think it's for professional footballers -- I've
always felt it should be left to the amateurs and I'll stand by
that," Seaman, who won 75 caps for his country before retiring
in 2004, said in a BBC interview.
The draw for the London 2012 tournament was held this week
with the hosts, entering a combined British side for the first
time since 1960, beginning their medal quest against Senegal.
Players must be under 23, although three over-age players
are allowed in each 18-man squad which in Britain's case could
include former England captain David Beckham.
Football was introduced as a medal sport at the Olympics in
1908 when Britain triumphed and has been at every Games since
apart from Los Angeles in 1932.
However, it is only since 1984 that professionals have been
allowed to take part in a bid to revive flagging interest in a
competition seen as secondary to the World Cup.
"Obviously representing Great Britain would be a massive
honour, but I was a professional for 22 years and I don't think
I would have done it," said Seaman, who played in the 1998 and
2002 World Cups.
The London Games will see 16 men's teams and 12 women's
teams taking part with matches played around the country in July
and August.
