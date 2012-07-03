UPDATE 1-Olympics-Spain name three Euro 2012 winners in squad

(Adds word 'preliminary' in first para)
MADRID, July 3 Euro 2012 winners Juan Mata,
Jordi Alba and Javi Martinez were included in Spain's
preliminary soccer squad on Tuesday for the London Olympics
later this month.
Chelsea midfielder Mata and full back Alba, who is set to
leave Valencia for Barcelona this week, scored in Sunday's 4-0
final victory over Italy in Kiev.
The world champions became the first side to retain the
European title, stringing together three major tournament
triumphs in a row.
Luis Milla's 22-man Olympic squad was named the day after
Mata, Alba and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Martinez were involved
in a huge homecoming celebration as the team paraded the trophy
through the streets of Madrid.
"I believe it would be unfair to demand that this team be at
the same level as the full national team," Milla told a news
conference.
"This team has character and a similar playing philosophy
but it is a different team under different pressures."
The Olympic team will join up on Friday and will face
Senegal and Mexico in friendlies before heading to London.
The squad, which will be trimmed down to 18, also includes
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Chelsea midfielder
Oriol Romeu and Barcelona trio Martin Montoya, Thiago Alcantara
and Cristian Tello.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tom Bartlett)