Olympics-Ibrahimovic included in Sweden soccer squad

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
PARIS, June 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Sweden's provisional soccer squad to take part at the Rio Olympics later this summer.
Ibrahimovic was named in the 35-man squad by coach Hakan Eriksson at a media conference on Wednesday.
The Rio de Janeiro Olympics run from Aug. 5-22 with the men's national football teams made up of mostly under-23 players, with an allowance for some older players.
Ibrahimovic, aged 34, is currently captaining Sweden's team in the European Championships in France. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday