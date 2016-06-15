版本:
Olympics-Ibrahimovic included in Sweden soccer squad

PARIS, June 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Sweden's provisional soccer squad to take part at the Rio Olympics later this summer.

Ibrahimovic was named in the 35-man squad by coach Hakan Eriksson at a media conference on Wednesday.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics run from Aug. 5-22 with the men's national football teams made up of mostly under-23 players, with an allowance for some older players.

Ibrahimovic, aged 34, is currently captaining Sweden's team in the European Championships in France. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Chopra)

