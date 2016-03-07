版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 3月 7日 星期一 21:19 BJT

FACTBOX-Olympics-List of teams qualified for women's soccer in Rio

March 7 List of women's soccer teams who have qualified for this year's Rio Olympics:

Brazil (hosts)

Colombia

France

Germany

South Africa

Zimbabwe

New Zealand

Canada

United States

Australia

China

* The 12th team for Rio will be decided by a UEFA qualifying tournament from March 2-9 involving Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐