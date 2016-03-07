FACTBOX-Olympics-List of teams qualified for women's soccer in Rio

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
March 7 List of women's soccer teams who have qualified for this year's Rio Olympics:
Brazil (hosts)
Colombia
France
Germany
South Africa
Zimbabwe
New Zealand
Canada
United States
Australia
China
* The 12th team for Rio will be decided by a UEFA qualifying tournament from March 2-9 involving Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday