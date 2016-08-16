版本:
中国
2016年 8月 17日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Germany beat Canada 2-0 (1-0)                      
Sweden beat Brazil 0-0 (0-0, 0-0 0-0, 0-0 4-3 APS)

