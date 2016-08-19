版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 01:55 BJT

Olympics-Soccer-Women's bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer bronze medal match result in Sao Paulo on Friday. 
Canada beat Brazil 2-1 (1-0)

