UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group E results

Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Brazil 3 China        0  
Sweden 1 South Africa 0  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Brazil       1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
2. Sweden       1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
3. South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
4. China        1 0 0 1 0 3 0

