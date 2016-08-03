版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:57 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group F results

Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group F results in Sao Paulo on Wednesday. 
Zimbabwe 1 Germany   6  
Canada   2 Australia 0  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Germany   1 1 0 0 6 1 3   
2. Canada    1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3. Australia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
4. Zimbabwe  1 0 0 1 1 6 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Canada  v Zimbabwe  (1800)  
Germany v Australia (2100)

