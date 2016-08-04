版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group G results

Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group G results in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday. 
France 4 Colombia    0  
U.S.   2 New Zealand 0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. France      1 1 0 0 4 0 3   
2. U.S.        1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
4. Colombia    1 0 0 1 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.     v France      (2000)  
Colombia v New Zealand (2300)

