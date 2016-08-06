版本:
2016年 8月 7日 星期日 06:57 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group F results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group F results in Sao Paulo on Saturday. 
Germany 2 Australia 2  
Canada  3 Zimbabwe  1  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Canada    2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
2. Germany   2 1 1 0 8 3 4   
3. Australia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1   
4. Zimbabwe  2 0 0 2 2 9 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Zimbabwe (1900) Salvador 
Germany   v Canada   (1900) Brasilia

