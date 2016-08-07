版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group G results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group G results in Belo Horizonte on Saturday. 
Colombia 0 New Zealand 1  
U.S.     1 France      0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        2 2 0 0 3 0 6   
2. France      2 1 0 1 4 1 3   
3. New Zealand 2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
4. Colombia    2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Colombia    v U.S.   (2200) Manaus   
New Zealand v France (2200) Salvador

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐