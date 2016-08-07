版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group E results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Brazil       5 Sweden 1  
South Africa 0 China  2  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Brazil       2 2 0 0 8 1 6   
2. China        2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
3. Sweden       2 1 0 1 2 5 3   
4. South Africa 2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Brazil (0100) Manaus   
China        v Sweden (0100) Brasilia

