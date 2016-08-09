版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:54 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group F results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group F results in Salvador on Tuesday. 
Australia 6 Zimbabwe 1  
Germany   1 Canada   2  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A  Pts 
1. Canada    3 3 0 0 7 2  9   
2. Germany   3 1 1 1 9 5  4   
3. Australia 3 1 1 1 8 5  4   
4. Zimbabwe  3 0 0 3 3 15 0

