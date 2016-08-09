版本:
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:54 BJT

Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group G results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group G results in Salvador on Tuesday. 
Colombia    2 U.S.   2  
New Zealand 0 France 3  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
2. France      3 2 0 1 7 1 6   
3. New Zealand 3 1 0 2 1 5 3   
4. Colombia    3 0 1 2 2 7 1

