Olympics-Soccer-Women's Group E results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group E results in Brasilia on Tuesday. 
South Africa 0 Brazil 0  
China        0 Sweden 0  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Brazil       3 2 1 0 8 1 7   
2. China        3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
3. Sweden       3 1 1 1 2 5 4   
4. South Africa 3 0 1 2 0 3 1

