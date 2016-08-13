版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Soccer-Women's quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer quarterfinal results in Belo Horizonte on Friday. 
Brazil beat Australia 0-0 (0-0, 0-0 0-0, 0-0 7-6 APS) 
Canada beat France 1-0 (0-0)                          
Germany beat China 1-0 (0-0)                          
Sweden beat U.S. 1-1 (0-0, 1-1 1-1, 1-1 4-3 APS)

