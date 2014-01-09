ADVISORY-Olympics-Sochi 2014 Athlete Profile Package

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
Jan 9 Over the next two weeks, Reuters will run a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
The featured athletes for Jan 9 will be:
Lolo Jones
Martina Sablikova
Marit Bjorgen
Arielle Gold
The profiles, including pictures, will run at 1700 GMT (1200 ET) (Compiled by Julian Linden)
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.