版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 08:58 BJT

ADVISORY-Olympics-Sochi 2014 Athlete Profile Package

Jan 9 Over the next two weeks, Reuters will run a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The featured athletes for Jan 9 will be:

Lolo Jones

Martina Sablikova

Marit Bjorgen

Arielle Gold

The profiles, including pictures, will run at 1700 GMT (1200 ET) (Compiled by Julian Linden)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐