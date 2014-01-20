版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 1月 20日 星期一 10:34 BJT

ADVISORY-Olympics-Sochi 2014 Athlete Profile Package

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The four profiled athletes for January 20 will be:

Shani Davis

Sidney Crosby

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jean-Frederic Chapuis

The profiles, including pictures, will run at 1700 GMT (1200 ET) (Compiled by Julian Linden)
