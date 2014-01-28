版本:
中国
2014年 1月 28日 星期二

ADVISORY-Olympics-Sochi 2014 previews and factboxes

Jan 28 Reuters is currently running a package of previews and factboxes on the various sports at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The four sports covered on Jan. 28 will be:

Men's ice hockey

Women's ice hockey

Freestyle skiing

Snowboarding (Compiled by Ken Ferris)
