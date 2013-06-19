Olympics-'Yuna Kids' aim to continue Korean star's legacy

By Narae Kim
SEOUL, June 19 Life as one of the 'Yuna Kids'
demands sacrifices few 16-year-olds are willing to make, but for
budding South Korean starlets Kim Jin-seo and Kim Hae-jin the
chance to learn from the "mother of figure skating" is worth
every second of a childhood spent on skates.
The first lady of South Korean sport, Kim Yuna has
single-handedly made figure skating popular in a country where
44 of its 45 medals at the Winter Olympics have come in short
track and speed skating.
Her gold medal-winning performance at the 2010 Vancouver
Games left the nation spellbound and lifted her to a level of
marketability few athletes could ever hope to achieve.
At 22, Yuna recognises Sochi will be her last tilt at
Olympic gold but she is determined to nurture the next
generation of South Korean figure skaters to vie for titles when
the Winter Games come to Pyeongchang in 2018.
For 16-year-old Hae-jin, however, contemplating a skating
world without 'Queen Yuna' is almost too much to bear.
"Even talking about her retirement makes me cry," she told
Reuters as tears welled up in her eyes. "Yuna has always been in
my figure skating life. She is my life."
When asked by former President Lee Myung-bak who would carry
Korea's figure skating hopes to Pyeongchang and beyond, Yuna
anointed Hae-jin her chosen one.
Like Yuna, Hae-jin took up figure skating at seven and
landed five types of triple jump - loop, toe loop, salchow, flip
and lutz - at the age of 12. She won gold at the 2012-13 Junior
Grand Prix in Slovenia.
Blossoming under Yuna's wing, Hae-jin learned how much
dedication it takes to be a success in the sport, and also got a
rare insight into her idol's personality.
"I am so grateful and honoured. I want to learn every single
thing Yuna has - not only her techniques and mental strength but
also her superb personality, which made it easier for me to be
around her," said Hae-jin.
"Yuna is called 'a lady with a steel heart', but I think she
overcomes her nervousness with ceaseless practice and training.
"If you see how much she practices, you will know why she is
called Queen Yuna," added Hae-jin, who must finish at least
second in the national ranking competition in November to book
her seat to Sochi.
The 'Yuna Kids' also have the Olympic champion's mother to
help them along, Park Mi-hee arriving to settle the skaters'
nerves ahead of their first sit-down interview with a foreign
media outlet.
"I am worried that Korean figure skating will suffer a drop
in popularity if she leaves the rink for good," Hae-jin said
sadly.
"But we hope Koreans continue to root for us as we are
poised to do our best to carry her legacy forward."
'YUNA THE GODDESS'
Kim Jin-seo is another of Yuna's prodigies and one of the
few competitive male figure skaters in South Korea.
He won a bronze medal at the 2012-2013 Junior Grand Prix in
Austria and will be on the plane to Russia if he places no lower
than sixth in the Nebelhorn Trophy in September.
Jin-seo says he is blessed to train each day with the skater
he calls "Yuna the Goddess" and he studies her closely. Simply
being known as one of the 'Yuna Kids' gives him a lift.
"The very nickname has imbued me with the fighting spirit to
live up to the expectation," he told Reuters after practice at
the Taeneung National Training Center outside Seoul.
"Everyone has good or bad days but Yuna is amazingly
consistent, always sticking to her schedule on the
(training)ground as well as on the ice. When I watch her, I know
I can't cut myself any slack.
"She is like the mother of figure skating - so many things
to learn from her."
Before she boarded the plane for the World Championships in
March, Yuna told South Korean media she wanted her performance
in Canada to serve as platform for her compatriots to get the
chance to skate in Russia next year.
"Instead of going alone, I'd like to give younger skaters
the opportunities to compete in the Olympics," she said.
The 'Yuna Kids' want to be sitting on the plane to Sochi
with her.
