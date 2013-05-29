Olympics-Sochi will be secure, Games chief says

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 29 Next year's Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia will be safe despite the city's proximity to the volatile Caucasus region, Games chief Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.

"This season our security tested all necessary projects to reach the goal (of safety)," Chernyshenko told reporters.

"The state is providing outstanding efforts to guarantee that (the Olympics) will be safe and quiet."

Safety for athletes and fans at the Black Sea resort returned to the forefront last month after two bombs ripped through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston marathon, killing three people and injuring 264.

Ethnic Chechens Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan, who was killed in an April 19 police shootout, were accused of staging the April 15 bomb attacks.

"Like all humans we were very shocked and frustrated," Chernyshenko said. "Terrorism knows no boundaries."

Located some 1,300 km south of Moscow, Sochi is close to a clutch of volatile, predominantly Muslim, Russian republics such as Chechnya and Dagestan which are riven by Islamist insurgencies.

Sochi will host the Games from Feb. 7 to 23. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)