Olympics-Vault champion Yang suffers injury, unlikely for Rio - media

March 24 Olympic vault champion Yang Hak-seon is likely to miss the Rio de Janeiro Games due to an Achilles injury, state media reported.

Yang suffered the injury during floor practice in Seoul on Tuesday and had surgery the following day, Yonhap news agency said.

"The rehab is expected to take three to four months," Yonhap quoted Han Chung-sik, a Korea Gymnastic Association official, as saying.

"Even if Yang recovers before the Olympics, he will not have had enough training to compete. He may demonstrate skills in the air, but it will be difficult for him to perform at the Olympics if he can't land well."

Yang had been practising for the first round of the national trials next month.

