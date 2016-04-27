Olympics-Nadal to carry Spain flag at Rio Games

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MADRID, April 27 Rafa Nadal, 14-times grand slam singles tennis champion, will carry Spain's flag at the opening ceremony for this year Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he said on Wednesday.
"I'm really proud to be Spain flag bearer in #Rio2016," the 29-year-old left-hander said on Twitter.
Nadal won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, beating Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets in the final.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.