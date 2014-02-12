Olympics-Speed skating-Dutchman Groothuis skates from depression to delight

SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Dutch speed skater Stefan Groothuis was left grinning from ear-to-ear on Wednesday after a surprise Olympic gold in the 1,000 metres capped his recovery from depression.

"I had a year of depression," the 32-year-old said after his win at the Adler Arena. "In the summer of 2011 I was pretty depressed and that was really a tough time and my family, especially my wife, had a tough time."

A horrible Achilles tendon injury which caused him over a year of pain had been partly to blame, while continued failures to medal in the world championships was another factor.

Immensely talented, Groothuis had gone to the Vancouver Games in 2010 as a favourite to win gold but was struck down by an illness after travelling to Calgary for a training camp.

"That sucked pretty hard, three weeks before the Olympics started we went for training in Calgary and we stepped into the plane and when I was in Calgary I had a 40 Celsius fever for a week," he told reporters.

"Two weeks before the Olympics the fever was over but it is bad for your performance. I wasn't fit."

After a year-long battle with depression that left him at his lowest, Groothuis has recovered and can now fully enjoy life as a father and an athlete.

"Of course I'm really happy to come out of this depression and pick up my son, the most beautiful thing in life, more that this," he said of his gold, his first Olympic medal at his third Games.

"We got a second son last summer which was awesome. We have two great kids and .. now Olympic champion. Amazing." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)