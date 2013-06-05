Olympics-S.Korean Lee Jung-su to make long track switch - report

June 5 Double Olympic short-track speed skating gold medallist Lee Jung-su of South Korea will switch to the long track to keep his 2014 Sochi Games dreams alive, his coach said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who won the 1,000 and 1,500 metres gold in Vancouver, failed to make the national short track team for Sochi.

"Lee Jung-su said he would like to take on a new challenge," his coach, Mo Ji-soo, was quoted as saying by Korea's Yonhap news agency. "Our team is more than willing to offer him full support."

Mo hoped Lee, who also has three world championship titles to his credit, would be able to make a seamless transition.

"We haven't yet timed Lee (on the long track)," Mo said. "But once his training picks up the pace, I think he should be able to match current national team speed skaters." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)