版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 23:42 BJT

Olympics-Speed skating-Men's 1000m result

Feb 12 Men's speed skating 1000m result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

    
 Rank  Name                               Result
    1  Stefan Groothuis (Netherlands)    01:08.39
    2  Denny Morrison (Canada)           01:08.43
    3  Michel Mulder (Netherlands)       01:08.74
    4  Nico Ihle (Germany)               01:08.86
    5  Samuel Schwarz (Germany)          01:08.89
    6  Koen Verweij (Netherlands)        01:09.09
    7  Denis Kuzin (Kazakhstan)          01:09.10
    8  Shani Davis (U.S.)                01:09.12
    9  Brian Hansen (U.S.)               01:09.21
   10  Mark Tuitert (Netherlands)        01:09.29
   11  Havard Lorentzen (Norway)         01:09.33
   12  Tae Bum Mo (Korea)                01:09.37
   13  Roman Krech (Kazakhstan)          01:09.63
   14  Zbigniew Brodka (Poland)          01:09.66
   15  Joey Mantia (U.S.)                01:09.72
   16  Konrad Niedzwiedzki (Poland)      01:09.76
   17  Denis Yuskov (Russia)             01:09.81
   18  Aleksey Yesin (Russia)            01:09.93
   19  Havard Bokko (Norway)             01:10.98
   20  Vincent De Haitre (Canada)        01:10.040
   21  Kyou Hyuk Lee (Korea)             01:10.049
   22  Daniel Greig (Australia)          01:10.13
   23  Bart Swings (Belgium)             01:10.14
   24  Haralds Silovs (Latvia)           01:10.29
   25  Mirko Nenzi (Italy)               01:10.32
   26  William Dutton (Canada)           01:10.61
   27  Dmitry Lobkov (Russia)            01:10.65
   28  Jonathan Garcia (U.S.)            01:10.74
   29  Benjamin Mace (France)            01:10.80
   30  Taeyun Kim (Korea)                01:10.81
   31  Espen Hvammen (Norway)            01:11.01
   32  Muncef Ouardi (Canada)            01:11.07
   33  Fyodor Mezentsev (Kazakhstan)     01:11.08
   34  Guojun Tian (China)               01:11.17
   35  Taro Kondo (Japan)                01:11.44
   36  Daichi Yamanaka (Japan)           01:11.93
   37  Tommi Pulli (Finland)             01:12.16
   38  David Andersson (Sweden)          01:12.40
   39  Igor Bogolyubsky (Russia)         01:12.85
   40  Ching-Yang Sung (Chinese Taipei)  01:13.79
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐