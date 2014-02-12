Olympics-Speed skating-Men's 1000m result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Men's speed skating 1000m result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Result 1 Stefan Groothuis (Netherlands) 01:08.39 2 Denny Morrison (Canada) 01:08.43 3 Michel Mulder (Netherlands) 01:08.74 4 Nico Ihle (Germany) 01:08.86 5 Samuel Schwarz (Germany) 01:08.89 6 Koen Verweij (Netherlands) 01:09.09 7 Denis Kuzin (Kazakhstan) 01:09.10 8 Shani Davis (U.S.) 01:09.12 9 Brian Hansen (U.S.) 01:09.21 10 Mark Tuitert (Netherlands) 01:09.29 11 Havard Lorentzen (Norway) 01:09.33 12 Tae Bum Mo (Korea) 01:09.37 13 Roman Krech (Kazakhstan) 01:09.63 14 Zbigniew Brodka (Poland) 01:09.66 15 Joey Mantia (U.S.) 01:09.72 16 Konrad Niedzwiedzki (Poland) 01:09.76 17 Denis Yuskov (Russia) 01:09.81 18 Aleksey Yesin (Russia) 01:09.93 19 Havard Bokko (Norway) 01:10.98 20 Vincent De Haitre (Canada) 01:10.040 21 Kyou Hyuk Lee (Korea) 01:10.049 22 Daniel Greig (Australia) 01:10.13 23 Bart Swings (Belgium) 01:10.14 24 Haralds Silovs (Latvia) 01:10.29 25 Mirko Nenzi (Italy) 01:10.32 26 William Dutton (Canada) 01:10.61 27 Dmitry Lobkov (Russia) 01:10.65 28 Jonathan Garcia (U.S.) 01:10.74 29 Benjamin Mace (France) 01:10.80 30 Taeyun Kim (Korea) 01:10.81 31 Espen Hvammen (Norway) 01:11.01 32 Muncef Ouardi (Canada) 01:11.07 33 Fyodor Mezentsev (Kazakhstan) 01:11.08 34 Guojun Tian (China) 01:11.17 35 Taro Kondo (Japan) 01:11.44 36 Daichi Yamanaka (Japan) 01:11.93 37 Tommi Pulli (Finland) 01:12.16 38 David Andersson (Sweden) 01:12.40 39 Igor Bogolyubsky (Russia) 01:12.85 40 Ching-Yang Sung (Chinese Taipei) 01:13.79 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.