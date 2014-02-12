版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 23:26 BJT

Olympics-Speed skating-Groothuis wins 1,000m Sochi Games gold

SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Stefan Groothuis of Netherlands won the Olympic men's 1,000 metres speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Wednesday.

Groothuis clocked one minute, 8.39 seconds for his two-and-a-half laps. Denny Morrison of Canada claimed silver and Michel Mulder of Netherlands took bronze.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐